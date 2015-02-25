MIDEAST STOCKS - Factors to watch - May 7
DUBAI, May 7 Here are some factors that may affect Middle East stock markets on Sunday. Reuters has not verified the press reports and does not vouch for their accuracy.
Feb 25 (Reuters) -
* Norway Royal Salmon Q4 report:
* Q4 operational ebit nok 59 million (NOK 91.4 million) and vs NOK 21 million in previous quarter
* Q4 pretax profit NOK 178 million (NOK 121 mln)
* Q4 revenues NOK 781 million (NOK 851 mln)
* Q4 EBIT per kg of NOK 12.80
* Fair value adjustments NOK 72 million (NOK 4 mln)
* Norway royal salmon proposes 2014 dividend of nok 1.50 per share (nok 2.2 per share)
* Repeats 2015 harvest volume of 32 000 tonnes from Q3 report, an increase of 43 percent from 2014
* Harvested 5,421 tonnes in Q4 and 22,356 tonnes for full year 2014
* Sees a positive market outlook for both 2015 and in long term
* The price of salmon has been good in the quarter, despite increased global supply growth and the loss of the Russian market
* This confirms a strong demand
* Farming had hedged prices for 31 per cent of the volume in Q4 2014.
* Has not entered into any price hedging contracts for the harvest volume of 2015
* For the year 2015 the supply growth, both in Norway and globally, is expected to be between 2 and 5 per cent, and in the longer term global growth is expected to be low
* New licenses in 2014 provides a potential capacity growth of 40 per cent
* High capex due to investment in future growth incl. 9 new licenses Further company coverage: (Reporting By Ole Petter Skonnord)
DUBAI, May 7 Here are some factors that may affect Middle East stock markets on Sunday. Reuters has not verified the press reports and does not vouch for their accuracy.
TANNA ISLAND, Vanuatu, May 7 The retirement of Britain's Prince Philip from public life led world headlines on Thursday, but his most devout and remote followers have only just heard the news.