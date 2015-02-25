Feb 25 (Reuters) -

* Norway Royal Salmon Q4 report:

* Q4 operational ebit nok 59 million (NOK 91.4 million) and vs NOK 21 million in previous quarter

* Q4 pretax profit NOK 178 million (NOK 121 mln)

* Q4 revenues NOK 781 million (NOK 851 mln)

* Q4 EBIT per kg of NOK 12.80

* Fair value adjustments NOK 72 million (NOK 4 mln)

* Norway royal salmon proposes 2014 dividend of nok 1.50 per share (nok 2.2 per share)

* Repeats 2015 harvest volume of 32 000 tonnes from Q3 report, an increase of 43 percent from 2014

* Harvested 5,421 tonnes in Q4 and 22,356 tonnes for full year 2014

* Sees a positive market outlook for both 2015 and in long term

* The price of salmon has been good in the quarter, despite increased global supply growth and the loss of the Russian market

* This confirms a strong demand

* Farming had hedged prices for 31 per cent of the volume in Q4 2014.

* Has not entered into any price hedging contracts for the harvest volume of 2015

* For the year 2015 the supply growth, both in Norway and globally, is expected to be between 2 and 5 per cent, and in the longer term global growth is expected to be low

* New licenses in 2014 provides a potential capacity growth of 40 per cent

* High capex due to investment in future growth incl. 9 new licenses Further company coverage: (Reporting By Ole Petter Skonnord)