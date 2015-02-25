MIDEAST STOCKS - Factors to watch - May 7
DUBAI, May 7 Here are some factors that may affect Middle East stock markets on Sunday. Reuters has not verified the press reports and does not vouch for their accuracy.
Feb 25 Orascom Development Holding AG :
* Signs preliminary contract with the government of Montenegro for the long-term lease of the 'Lastavica Island' with the 'Mamula Fortress' in the Bay of Kotor, Montenegro
* Preliminary contract provides for a 49-year lease period
* Investment in Mamula Project is planned to take place via a joint venture company for which financing has been fully secured between Samih O. Sawiris and ODH Source text for Eikon: Further company coverage: (Gdynia Newsroom)
