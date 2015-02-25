Feb 25 Euronext Nv :

* Third party annual revenue increased by +9.0 pct on an adjusted basis1 to eur 458.5 million (FY 2013 adjusted: eur 420.5 million)

* Third party annual revenue increased +18.6 pct on a reported basis (FY 2013 reported: eur 386.7 million)

* Full year 2014 operating profit before exceptional items was eur 208.8 million, a 7.6 pct increase compared to last year on an adjusted1 basis

* Full-year EBITDA margin of 45.8 pct - eur 38million of efficiencies already achieved

* A eur 0.84 per share dividend will be proposed for approval at agm on 6 may 2015, representing a 50 pct payout ratio on net profit.

* Listing revenues were eur 16 million in Q4 2014, an increase of 3.2 pct compared to eur 15.5 million achieved in Q4 2013

* 50 new listings took place in 2014 (versus 36 in 2013), of which 35 IPOs (versus 21 in 2013), and a total of eur 10.8 billion of capital raised, compared to eur 3.1 billion in 2013

* We are committing to increase our efficiencies to eur 80 million by end of 2016 on a run-rate basis