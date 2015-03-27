BRIEF-Banco BPM to partially reimburse investors who opted out from merger
* to limit reimbursement for investors who have exercised the right to withdrawal when Banca Popolare di Milano merged with Banco Popolare to create Banco BPM
(Corrects number of shares to 3,817,000 from 2,817,000. Company corrected its own statement.)
Feb 25 United Credit Systems :
* Sets issue price at 1,070 roubles ($17) per share for additional issue of 3,817,000 shares in closed subscription Source text: bit.ly/17wX31J , bit.ly/1CfT192 Further company coverage: ($1 = 62.6700 roubles) (Gdynia Newsroom)
* to limit reimbursement for investors who have exercised the right to withdrawal when Banca Popolare di Milano merged with Banco Popolare to create Banco BPM
ATHENS, May 11 The conclusion of Greece's second bailout review will help the country outperform a downwardly revised EU forecast for 2.1 percent growth this year, a government spokesman said on Thursday.