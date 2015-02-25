BRIEF-Aldar properties awards AED 1.7 bln development contract for Yas Acres
* Has appointed Trojan General Contracting as contractor for flagship development on Yas Island - Yas Acres
Feb 25 Tsb Banking Group Plc
* To consistently attract a greater than 6% share of gross flow of all switching and new personal bank accounts through 2015.
* FY statutory profit before tax 170.2 million stg versus 84.8 million stg
* Launch of TSB's mortgage broker service as planned - with over £300 million of applications received to date.
* Delivered a profit of £133.7 million in 2014, of which just over half was generated by mortgage enhancement portfolio
* FY net interest income 787.1 million stg versus 473.8 million stg
* Continue to focus on delivery of organic strategy but remain open to considering appropriate inorganic growth opportunities as they arise
* Expect successful delivery of strategy, supported by increasing UK interest rates, to enable TSB to reach 10% return on equity in 2019 Source text for Eikon: Further company coverage: (Bengaluru Newsroom: +91 80 6749 1136)
* Has appointed Trojan General Contracting as contractor for flagship development on Yas Island - Yas Acres
* Q1 net profit attributable to shareholders 289 million dirhams versus 297.5 million dirhams year ago