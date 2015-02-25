MIDEAST STOCKS - Factors to watch - May 7
DUBAI, May 7 Here are some factors that may affect Middle East stock markets on Sunday. Reuters has not verified the press reports and does not vouch for their accuracy.
Feb 25 Matse Holding publ AB :
* Q4 revenue 44.4 million Swedish crowns ($5.30 million) versus 20.4 million crowns year ago
* Q4 EBITA loss 9.4 million crowns versus loss 7.3 million crowns year ago
* Proposes no dividend for 2014 Source text for Eikon: Further company coverage: ($1 = 8.3763 Swedish crowns) (Gdynia Newsroom)
DUBAI, May 7 Here are some factors that may affect Middle East stock markets on Sunday. Reuters has not verified the press reports and does not vouch for their accuracy.
TANNA ISLAND, Vanuatu, May 7 The retirement of Britain's Prince Philip from public life led world headlines on Thursday, but his most devout and remote followers have only just heard the news.