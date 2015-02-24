PRESS DIGEST- New York Times business news - May 5
May 5 The following are the top stories on the New York Times business pages. Reuters has not verified these stories and does not vouch for their accuracy.
Feb 24 United SA :
* The Warsaw Stock Exchange (WSE) suspends trading of the company's shares to March 12 from Feb. 27 due to the share consolidation process Source text for Eikon: Further company coverage: (Gdynia Newsroom)
May 5 The following are the top stories on the New York Times business pages. Reuters has not verified these stories and does not vouch for their accuracy.
MEXICO CITY, May 4 Mexican billionaire Carlos Slim's America Movil has received a green light from the telecoms regulator IFT to buy rights to 60 megahertz of spectrum from Grupo MVS, the telecoms giant said on Thursday.