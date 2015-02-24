Feb 24 Aedifica SA :
* H1 profit (owners of the parent) 21.1 million euros ($23.9
million) versus 11.4 million euros a year ago
* H1 rental income 22.9 million euros versus 19.5 million
euros a year ago
* Increased dividend forecast for current financial year
(2.00 euros gross per share)
* Reports in H1 18 pct increase in rental income as compared
to Dec. 31, 2013, ahead of budget
* Reports in H1 28 pct increase in profit excluding IAS 39
and IAS 40, ahead of budget
($1 = 0.8828 euros)
