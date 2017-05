Feb 24 Sse Plc

* Has successfully launched an issue of capital hybrid securities, a financial instrument which is perpetual and subordinate to all senior creditors

* Dual tranche issue compromises 750 million pounds and 600 million euros with an all-in funding cost to SSE of 4.02 percent per annum

* Replace existing hybrid securities with issuer first call dates on 1 October 2015- Finance Director