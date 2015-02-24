Italy - Factors to watch on May 5
The following factors could affect Italian markets on Friday.
Feb 24 Ipsos SA :
* Q4 revenue 500.7 million euros ($567.5 million), up 2.2 percent
* FY revenue 1.66 billion euros, down 2.5 percent
* FY net income group share 120.8 million euros versus 121.0 million euros a year ago
* Sees 2015 profitability affected by additional investment and restructuring costs of around 20 million euros
* Says new way programme to enable moderate organic growth in 2015, between 1 percent and 2 percent, then stronger in 2016 and 2017, in range of 2 percent to 5 percent
* Profitability in 2015 will be affected by additional restructuring and investment costs of about 20 million euros, bringing the operating margin to 10 percent
* Operating margin will progress in 2016 and 2017 into the 11-12 percent range Source text for Eikon: Further company coverage: ($1 = 0.8822 euros) (Gdynia Newsroom)
The following factors could affect Italian markets on Friday.
TAIPEI, May 5 Taiwan stocks fell on Friday on profit-taking after a 9-session winning streak and as overseas markets turned cautious. The main TAIEX index fell 0.4 percent to 9,928.61 as of 0250 GMT, after closing up 0.1 percent in the previous session. The electronics subindex sank 0.3 percent, while the financials subindex lost 0.4 percent. Losses were broad-based. Chemical products producer China Petrochemical Development Corp was