Feb 24 Ipsos Sa

* Organic growth of +0.8% in q4, +0.3% for year

* Verall, 2014 was an unsatisfactory year, despite slight rebound at year end.

* Profitability in 2015 will be affected by additional capital expenditure and restructuring costs in region of eur20 million, with an operating margin of 10%. Source text for Eikon: Further company coverage: (Reporting By Andrew Callus)