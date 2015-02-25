Feb 25 Kapsch Trafficcom AG :
* Says revenue of Kapsch Trafficcom Group during first three
quarters of 2014/15 fiscal year was 349.5 million euros ($396.68
million), slightly below previous year's value of 355.0 million
euros
* 9-month EBIT at group level increased by 177.5 pct to 23.7
million euros
* Says profit for 9 months, which was negative in comparison
period of previous year at -1.3 million euros, only improved to
1.0 million euros as a result
* Says hopes to once again distribute dividends, in contrast
to previous year
* Says in coming 2015/16 fiscal year, agenda 2020 should
enable an EBIT margin of roughly 10 percent
($1 = 0.8811 euros)
