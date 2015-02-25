Feb 25 Dome Energy publ AB
* Structured as the sale of Dome's wholly owned subsidiary
Dome Energy Inc., the proposed transaction, will see Dome Energy
AB. shareholders receive 140 million shares of PEDEVCO common
stock, representing about 64 pct of the total shares in the
newly merged entity containing both Companies assets
* The offer is equal to 1,060 million SEK ($126.20 million)
based on the closing share price of PEDEVCO and the current
exchange rate
* Says following completion of sale of US assets, intention
is that net proceeds of transaction (shares in PED) will be
distributed to shareholders of Dome Energy AB
* The Board of Directors will evaluate alternatives for the
continuation of Dome Energy AB. and present a plan at the
Annual General Meeting in May
* Says expects to complete transaction by June 2015, latest
Sept. 30, 2015
($1 = 8.3996 Swedish crowns)
