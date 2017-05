Feb 25 Mustek Ltd

* Revenue up 25 pct for six months ended Dec. 31

* Six months ended 31 December 2014 headline earnings per ordinary share up 26 pct

* For six months ended 31 December 2014 net asset value of 884 cents per share

* Six month revenue grew by 24.6 pct to r2.503 billion (31 December 2013: r2.009 billion)

* No interim dividend will be paid