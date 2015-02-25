Feb 25 Gemalto
* Gemalto press release: gemalto presents the findings of
its investigations into the alleged hacking of sim card
encryption keys by britain's government communications
headquarters (gchq)and the u.s. National security agency (nsa)
* Investigation into intrusion methods described in document
and sophisticated attacks that gemalto detected in 2010 and 2011
give us reasonable grounds to believe that an operation by nsa
and gchq probably happened
* Attacks against gemalto only breached its office networks
and could not have resulted in a massive theft of sim encryption
keys
* None of our other products were impacted by this attack
* Gemalto has never sold sim cards to four of the twelve
operators listed in the documents, in particular to the somali
carrier where a reported 300,000 keys were stolen.
* A list claiming to represent the locations of our
personalization centers shows sim card personalization centers
in japan, colombia and italy. However, we did not operate
personalization centers in these countries at the time
* Will continue to monitor its networks and improve its
processes. We do not plan to communicate further on this matter
unless a significant development occurs
