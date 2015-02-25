Feb 25 Topps Tiles Plc

* Michael Jack, chairman, having served on board since 1999, has decided to retire on conclusion of board meeting to be held on 18th March 2015

* Will be succeeded as non-executive chairman by Darren Shapland, who will join Topps Tiles board with effect from 19th March 2015