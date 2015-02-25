BRIEF-Aldar properties awards AED 1.7 bln development contract for Yas Acres
* Has appointed Trojan General Contracting as contractor for flagship development on Yas Island - Yas Acres
Feb 25 British Land Company Plc :
* British Land signs 485 million stg revolving credit facility
* Deal at an initial margin of 90 bps with a syndicate of 7 banks
* Facility has a maturity of five years which may be extended to a maximum of seven years, on British Land's request and on each bank's approval for participation
* Re-Arrangement cancels about 400 million stg of facilities Source text for Eikon: Further company coverage: (Bengaluru Newsroom)
* Q1 net profit attributable to shareholders 289 million dirhams versus 297.5 million dirhams year ago