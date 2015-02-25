Feb 25 British Land Company Plc :

* British Land signs 485 million stg revolving credit facility

* Deal at an initial margin of 90 bps with a syndicate of 7 banks

* Facility has a maturity of five years which may be extended to a maximum of seven years, on British Land's request and on each bank's approval for participation

* Re-Arrangement cancels about 400 million stg of facilities