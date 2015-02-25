Feb 25 Alm. Brand A/S :

* FY total income 7.64 billion Danish crowns ($1.16 billion) versus 7.32 billion crowns year ago

* FY pretax profit 401 million crowns versus 352 million crowns year ago

* FY net profit 356 million crowns versus 213 million crowns year ago

* Recommends a dividend payment of 0.50 crown per share

* 2015 profit before tax is expected to be in range of 200 million - 300 million crowns

* The group's forward-looking activities are expected to generate profit to the tune of 550 million - 600 million crowns

* The combined ratio for the group's non-life insurance activities is expected to be in the region of 90-91

* Says winding-up activities are expected to produce a loss of 300 million - 350 million crowns before tax