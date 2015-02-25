BRIEF-Aldar properties awards AED 1.7 bln development contract for Yas Acres
* Has appointed Trojan General Contracting as contractor for flagship development on Yas Island - Yas Acres
Feb 25 DVB Bank SE :
* Fully consolidated subsidiary of DVB Bank SE holds a participation in Wizz Air Holdings Plc
* Says in initial public offering (IPO) of Wizz Air Holdings Plc, 80 percent of DVB Bank subsidiary's shareholding was sold
* Says DVB Group gets income from the sale of financial instruments
* Says for DVB Group this leads to income from sale of financial instruments of approximately 43 million euros ($49 million)
* Q1 net profit attributable to shareholders 289 million dirhams versus 297.5 million dirhams year ago