Feb 25 Unipol Gruppo Finanziario Spa :

* Announces mandatory conversion of preferred shares into UGF common shares has been approved by company Extraordinary Shareholders' Meeting

* Ratio for conversion is n. 1 common share, with regular entitlement, for each preferred share, without payment of any cash balance (conguaglio)