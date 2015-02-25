BRIEF-Becton Dickinson announces commencement of exchange offers and consent solicitations
* BD announces commencement of exchange offers and consent solicitations for C. R. Bard Inc notes
Feb 25 Glaxosmithkline Plc
* Update on three-part transaction with novartis
* Expects to complete transaction in week commencing 2 march 2015. Source text for Eikon: Further company coverage:
* Valeant announces key appointments in dermatology and corporate communications leadership