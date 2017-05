Feb 25 April SA :

* Reports full year consolidated sales of 766.3 million euros ($870.67 million), down 0.8 pct on a like-for-like basis

* Full year current EBIT is 76.1 million euros, down 12.1 pct

* Full year net income (group share) is 36.6 million euros, down 28.2 pct

* Expects current EBIT to stay relatively flat in 2015

* Proposes dividend of 0.42 euro per share for 2014 Source text for Eikon: Further company coverage: ($1 = 0.8801 euros) (Gdynia Newsroom)