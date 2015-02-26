BRIEF-India's Persistent Systems March qtr profit rises
* Says March quarter net profit INR 538 million versus INR 515 million
Feb 26 Incap Oyj :
* Incap Contract Manufacturing Services Pvt. Ltd has entered into a co-operation for electronics manufacturing with AUMA India Pvt. Ltd.
* Incap becomes a supplier of electronic assemblies to AUMA
* Says has allotted 783,777 equity shares of INR 10 each to foreign currency convertible bond (FCCB) holders