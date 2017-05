Feb 25 Danske Andelskassers Bank A/S :

* FY net interest income 384.4 million Danish crowns versus 457.4 million crowns year ago

* FY loan losses 153.3 million crowns versus 524.3 million crowns year ago

* FY net profit 20.4 million crowns versus loss 382.3 million crowns year ago

* Sees core earnings of between 125 million and 155 million crowns in 2015 Source text for Eikon: Further company coverage: (Gdynia Newsroom)