Feb 26 Koninklijke Ahold Nv

* Ahold : Ahold fourth quarter and full year 2014

* 4th qtr sales of 8.1 billion euro, up 7.9 pct driven by currency and improved sales trends (up 2.6 pct at constant exchange rates)

* Underlying operating margin of 3.7 pct; excluding impact of Spar acquisition, stable versus prior two quarters at 3.9 pct

* Dividend increased by 2.1 pct to 0.48 euro per share

* New 500 million euro share buyback program over next 12 months

* Operating income of 1,250 million euro was slightly higher than last year.

* Completed our 2012-2014 simplicity program, achieved 865 million euro in cost and efficiency improvements, exceeding target of 600 million euro

* Margins in the Netherlands will be impacted by increased investments. We expect this to have additional 25 bps dilutive effect on segment's margin

* FY net income attributable to common shareholders 594 million euros versus 2,537 million euros a year earlier

* FY net sales at 32.774 billion euros versus 32.615 billion a year earlier

* Expected to deliver 350 million euro of cost and efficiency improvements in 2015