Feb 26 Koninklijke Ahold Nv
* Ahold : Ahold fourth quarter and full year 2014
* 4th qtr sales of 8.1 billion euro, up 7.9 pct driven by
currency and improved sales trends (up 2.6 pct at constant
exchange rates)
* Underlying operating margin of 3.7 pct; excluding impact
of Spar acquisition, stable versus prior two quarters at 3.9 pct
* Dividend increased by 2.1 pct to 0.48 euro per share
* New 500 million euro share buyback program over next 12
months
* Operating income of 1,250 million euro was slightly higher
than last year.
* Completed our 2012-2014 simplicity program, achieved 865
million euro in cost and efficiency improvements, exceeding
target of 600 million euro
* Margins in the Netherlands will be impacted by increased
investments. We expect this to have additional 25 bps dilutive
effect on segment's margin
* FY net income attributable to common shareholders 594
million euros versus 2,537 million euros a year earlier
* FY net sales at 32.774 billion euros versus 32.615 billion
a year earlier
* Expected to deliver 350 million euro of cost and
efficiency improvements in 2015
