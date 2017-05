Feb 26 Nexstim Oyj :

* H2 net sales 1.8 million euros ($2.05 million) versus 1.4 million euros year ago

* H2 net loss 5.3 million euros versus loss 2 million euros year ago

* Says board of directors proposes that should not pay any dividend for financial period of 2014

Expects its net sales from sale of NBS systems (pre-surgical mapping, PSM) to grow during financial year 2015 and operating profit to be positive during H2 of 2017 at earliest