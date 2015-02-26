Feb 26 Agrokultura AB :

* Salermo SA and Magna intend to assemble their holding of shares in Agrokultura so that there will be legal conditions to initiate a compulsory redemption of outstanding shares in Agrokultura

* Nasdaq Stockholm has approved application on delisting from Nasdaq First North made by Agrokultura AB

* According the previous statement there have not been legal conditions to initiate a compulsory redemption of outstanding shares in Agrokultura Source text for Eikon: Further company coverage: (Gdynia Newsroom)