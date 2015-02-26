BRIEF-ZYNP to pay FY 2016 annual div on May 15
* Says it will pay cash dividend of 1 yuan per 10 shares (before tax) to shareholders of record on May 12, for FY 2016
Feb 26 Agrokultura AB :
* Salermo SA and Magna intend to assemble their holding of shares in Agrokultura so that there will be legal conditions to initiate a compulsory redemption of outstanding shares in Agrokultura
* Nasdaq Stockholm has approved application on delisting from Nasdaq First North made by Agrokultura AB
* According the previous statement there have not been legal conditions to initiate a compulsory redemption of outstanding shares in Agrokultura Source text for Eikon: Further company coverage: (Gdynia Newsroom)
* Says board elects Wang Dongxiao as chairman, Zhang Xingming, Li Fuzhong as vice chairmen