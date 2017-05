Feb 26 Banknordik P/F :

* FY 2014 net interest income 508 million Danish crowns ($77.27 million) versus 574 million crowns year ago

* FY 2014 loan losses 85 million crowns versus 148 million crowns year ago

* Recommends that dividend pay-out should amount to 20 million crowns in respect of 2014

* 2015 total operating income is expected to be slightly lower than in 2014

($1 = 6.5742 Danish crowns)