Feb 26 Solvay
* Q4 group net sales at 2,574 m, up 8.9% yoy, with volumes
3.7%, forex 2.9 pct and price 2.2 pct
* Q4 rebitda at 414 m, up 10.5% yoy Margins widened to
16.1% of net sales, up 30 basis points yoy
* Q4 adjusted net income solvay share at 208 m versus
25 m in 2013
* Fy dividend increase proposed: 3.40 gross per share, up
6.3% compared to last year
* Solvay is currently well-positioned to meet its 2016
ambitions
* Q4 free cash flow at 542 million; net debt down at 778
million from 1,665 m in Q3 2014
