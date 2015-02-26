Airbus looks to upgrades to counter Boeing's new mid-market jet
* Airbus weighs response if Boeing launches new mid-market model
Feb 26 Biomerieux SA :
* BioFire receives FDA clearance for the FilmArray 2.0 system
* System is expected to be commercially available by end of March 2015 Source text for Eikon: Further company coverage: (Gdynia Newsroom:)
* Airbus weighs response if Boeing launches new mid-market model
LONDON, May 9 Emerging markets retreated on Tuesday as oil prices stayed under $50 per barrel and the dollar firmed, with the Russian rouble trading near two-month lows and emerging stocks posting their fourth loss in five days.