Anheuser-busch Inbev Sa
* Anheuser-Busch Inbev reports fourth quarter and full year
2014 results
* Revenue grew by 5.9 pct in FY14 and by 7.6 pct in Q414,
with revenue per hl growth of 5.3% in FY14 and 7.6 pct in Q414.
* Total volumes grew by 0.6 pct in FY14, with own beer
volumes growing by 0.5 pct and non-beer volumes growing by 1.3
pct. Total volumes were flat in Q414, with own beer volumes
growing by 0.2 pct, while non-beer volumes declined by 1.8 pct
* Normalized profit attributable to equity holders of AB
Inbev increased in nominal terms by 11.7 pct to 8 865 million
usd in FY14 from 7 936 million usd in FY13
* EBITDA grew 6.6 pct in FY14 to 18 542 million usd, with
margin improvement of 25 bps to 39.4 pct
* Final dividend of 2.00 eur per share (2.27 usd based on
the fx rate as at 25 Fbruary 2015), subject to shareholder
approval at the AGM on 29 April 2015
* Expect revenue per hl to grow organically in line with
inflation, on a constant geographic basis, as a result of our
revenue management initiatives and continued improvements in
mix
* Expect cos per hl to increase organically by low single
digits, on a constant geographic basis,
* FY total volumes 458801 thousand hls versus 425939
thousand hls year earlier
* FY revenue $47.06 billion versus $43.19 billion year
earlier

