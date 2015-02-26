Feb 26 Micronas Semiconductor Holding AG
* Sales and profit expectations for 2014 fulfilled
* Proposal to distribute 0.05 Swiss francs per registered
share
* Board of directors decides to carry out share buy-back
worth up to 20 million Swiss francs ($21 million)
* 71 million Swiss francs in sales forecast for first half
of 2015; percentage EBIT margin in mid-single digit range
* FY consolidated net sales at micronas group increased 4.3
percent on previous year to reach 158.5 million Swiss francs
* After adjusting sales figures to exclude discontinued
dashboard controllers, increase was 8.1 percent
* Profit for 2014 financial year came to 3.4 million Swiss
francs, compared with 6.6 million Swiss francs in 2013
* FY operating profit (EBIT) was down from previous year's
8.1 million Swiss francs to 6.4 million Swiss francs
* Buy-back program starts in march 2015 and will end on Dec.
31, 2016 at latest
* Owing to conversion of money held in foreign currencies,
for 2015 loss is expected at net profit level
