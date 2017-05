BRIEF-Yihua Healthcare elects chairman, appoints general manager and CFO

May 9Yihua Healthcare Co Ltd : * Says it elects Chen Yimin as chairman * Says it appoints Liu Zhuangqing as general manager * Says it appoints Qiu Haitao as CFO Source text in Chinese: https://goo.gl/nEhYNn Further company coverage: (Beijing Headline News)