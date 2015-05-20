(Corrects second bullet point to indicate that 1.60 euros per share was EPS, not dividend)

Feb 26 Lang und Schwarz Wertpapierhandel AG :

* Net income 5.042 million euros ($6 million) for the 2014 financial year

* EPS (not proposes dividend) of 1.60 euros per share for 2014

* FY profit from ordinary activities 7.677 million euros

* Year ago (2013) net income was 994,000 euros