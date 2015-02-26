Airbus looks to upgrades to counter Boeing's new mid-market jet
* Airbus weighs response if Boeing launches new mid-market model
Feb 26 Sanochemia Pharmazeutika AG :
* Q1 total sales increased from 6.05 million euros ($6.88 million) to 8.31 million euros
* Due to current geopolitical developments in emerging markets will concentrate on more stable markets in Europe, Japan and the USA in particular Source text for Eikon: Further company coverage: ($1 = 0.8797 euros) (Gdynia Newsroom)
* Airbus weighs response if Boeing launches new mid-market model
LONDON, May 9 Emerging markets retreated on Tuesday as oil prices stayed under $50 per barrel and the dollar firmed, with the Russian rouble trading near two-month lows and emerging stocks posting their fourth loss in five days.