Feb 26 MDxHealth SA :

* Total company revenues for full year ended Dec. 31, 2014, increased by 54 percent to $11.7 million

* Q4 revenue $3.4 million versus $1.6 million a year ago

* In Q4 2014, company reported a net loss of $3.0 million, compared to a net loss of $4.4 million in same period of 2013

* Net loss for year ended Dec. 31, 2014, was $15.3 million, compared to $16.2 million loss, for the prior year

* For FY 2015, company expects continuing growth in confirmMDx test volume and revenue

* Gross margin on confirmMDx revenue for 2015 is anticipated to improve

* Sees 2015 revenue of $16 million to $20 million Source text for Eikon: Further company coverage: (Gdynia Newsroom)