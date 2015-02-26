BRIEF-ZYNP to pay FY 2016 annual div on May 15
* Says it will pay cash dividend of 1 yuan per 10 shares (before tax) to shareholders of record on May 12, for FY 2016
Feb 26 Kopparbergs Bryggeri AB :
* Q4 net sales 411.6 million Swedish crowns ($49.6 million) versus 388.1 million crowns
* Q4 pretax profit 58.1 million crowns versus 12.6 million crowns year ago
* Proposes 2014 dividend of 2.40 crowns per share
* FY revenue 1.78 billion crowns versus 1.62 billion crowns year ago
* FY pretax profit 194.7 million crowns versus 125.1 million crowns year ago Source text for Eikon: Further company coverage: ($1 = 8.3005 Swedish crowns) (Gdynia Newsroom)
* Says board elects Wang Dongxiao as chairman, Zhang Xingming, Li Fuzhong as vice chairmen