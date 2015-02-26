BRIEF-Egypt's Sabaa International Co for Pharmaceutical and Chemical Q1 profit rises
May 9 Sabaa International Company for Pharmaceutical and Chemical Industries:
Feb 26 Tigenix NV :
* Tigenix launches an offering of 25 million euros convertible bonds
* Net proceeds of offering will be used by company primarily in connection with clinical development of its products
* Convertible bonds are expected to be issued at 100 pct of principal amount on 6 March 2015 and redeemed at 100 pct of principal amount on 6 March 2018
* Initial conversion price will be set at a premium of 25 pct - 30 pct to reference share price Source text for Eikon: Further company coverage: (Bengaluru Newsroom; +44 207 542 1810)
May 9 Sabaa International Company for Pharmaceutical and Chemical Industries:
FRANKFURT, May 9 Siemens executive Michael Sen will take responsibility for the company's wind-power joint venture with Spain's Gamesa on Siemens' managing board, the German industrial group said on Tuesday.