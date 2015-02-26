Feb 26 Firstextile AG :

* Slightly outperformed 2014 guidance

* Record revenue level at 216.0 million euros ($245 million) based on preliminary figures of 2014, (2013: 200.3 million euros)

* FY gross profit increased by 1.8 percent to 65.9 million euros (2013: 64.8 million euros)

* FY EBIT amounted to 41.3 million euros (2013: 41.6 million euros)

* Share buyback offer launched for up to 354,000 Firstextile shares

* Share buyback offer launched for up to 354,000 Firstextile shares

* Offer price for share buyback amounts to 8.00 euros per share