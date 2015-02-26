BRIEF-ZYNP to pay FY 2016 annual div on May 15
* Says it will pay cash dividend of 1 yuan per 10 shares (before tax) to shareholders of record on May 12, for FY 2016
Feb 26 TNT Express NV :
* 3-year contract renewal from the Swedish truck and bus maker AB Volvo for 'inbound to production' and aftermarket delivery services in Europe
* Will continue to handle AB Volvo's European emergency production movements Further company coverage: (Bengaluru Newsroom; +44 207 542 1810)
* Says it will pay cash dividend of 1 yuan per 10 shares (before tax) to shareholders of record on May 12, for FY 2016
* Says board elects Wang Dongxiao as chairman, Zhang Xingming, Li Fuzhong as vice chairmen