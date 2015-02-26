BRIEF-Mobile Loyalty Holding appoints Göran Barsby as new chairman of board, as of May 9
* APPOINTS GÖRAN BARSBY AS NEW CHAIRMAN OF BOARD, AS OF MAY 9
Feb 26 Heliospectra publ AB :
* H2 revenue 1.2 million Swedish crowns ($144,710) versus 0.3 million crowns
* H2 operating loss 14.1 million crowns versus loss 5.3 million crowns
* Does not give any outlook for 2015 Source text for Eikon: Further company coverage: ($1 = 8.2925 Swedish crowns) (Gdynia Newsroom)
* Says it plans to issue about 50 million new shares of its common stock