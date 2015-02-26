BRIEF-Consilium establishes marketing company in France
* ESTABLISHES A MARKETING COMPANY IN FRANCE Source text for Eikon: Further company coverage: (Gdynia Newsroom)
Feb 26 Capital & Counties Properties Plc :
* Gary Yardley will become managing director & chief investment officer assuming board-level oversight
* Soumen Das will become managing director & chief financial officer
* These changes will become effective on 1 March 2015 Source text for Eikon: Further company coverage: (Bengaluru Newsroom; +44 207 542 1810)
* ESTABLISHES A MARKETING COMPANY IN FRANCE Source text for Eikon: Further company coverage: (Gdynia Newsroom)
* March quarter consol total income from operations 13.06 billion rupees