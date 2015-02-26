BRIEF-Lextar Electronics buys 35 mln shares back
* Says it repurchases 35 million shares, representing 6.4 percent stake, at T$651.3 million, during the period from March 21 to May 9
Feb 26 SENATOR Entertainment AG :
* Senator Entertainment AG and Wild Bunch SA to integrate respective German activities
* From May 1, Wild Bunch Germany GmbH will take over all operational activities of SENATOR's subsidiaries
* Marc Gabizon will be responsible for all German operations Source text for Eikon: Further company coverage: (Gdynia Newsroom)
* Says Q1 net loss after tax at T$2.0 billion ($66.11 million)