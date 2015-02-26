BRIEF-Lextar Electronics buys 35 mln shares back
* Says it repurchases 35 million shares, representing 6.4 percent stake, at T$651.3 million, during the period from March 21 to May 9
Feb 26 Vossloh AG :
* Management and supervisory board recommend to shareholders of Vossloh AG not to accept the offer of KB Holding GmbH
* Says offer price from KB Holding GmbH of 48.50 euros ($55) per Vossloh share is inadequate from financial perspective Source text: bit.ly/1Bzrulu Further company coverage: ($1 = 0.8820 euros) (Gdynia Newsroom)
* Says Q1 net loss after tax at T$2.0 billion ($66.11 million)