Feb 26 Vossloh AG :

* Management and supervisory board recommend to shareholders of Vossloh AG not to accept the offer of KB Holding GmbH

* Says offer price from KB Holding GmbH of 48.50 euros ($55) per Vossloh share is inadequate from financial perspective Source text: bit.ly/1Bzrulu Further company coverage: ($1 = 0.8820 euros) (Gdynia Newsroom)