Feb 26 Biohit Oyj :

* Q4 net sales 1.1 million euros ($1.25 million) versus 0.8 million euros year ago

* Q4 operating loss continuing operations 1.2 million euros versus loss 1.5 million euros year ago

* Says board of directors proposes to annual general meeting that no dividend be paid for financial year 2014

* Says net sales growth is expected in 2015

* Says company does not assess when result of its continuing operations will turn to positive

* Says new, strategically significant projects will require additional investments in 2015

* Says various placebo-controlled double-blind studies assessing efficacy of Biohit's Acetium products in entirely new indications are expected to be completed in 2015 Source text for Eikon: Further company coverage: ($1 = 0.8807 euros) (Gdynia Newsroom)