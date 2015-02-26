BRIEF-Ningbo David Medical Device to pay FY 2016 annual div on May 16
* Says it will pay cash dividend of 0.6 yuan per 10 shares (before tax) to shareholders of record on May 15, for FY 2016
Feb 26 Biohit Oyj :
* Q4 net sales 1.1 million euros ($1.25 million) versus 0.8 million euros year ago
* Q4 operating loss continuing operations 1.2 million euros versus loss 1.5 million euros year ago
* Says board of directors proposes to annual general meeting that no dividend be paid for financial year 2014
* Says net sales growth is expected in 2015
* Says company does not assess when result of its continuing operations will turn to positive
* Says new, strategically significant projects will require additional investments in 2015
* Says various placebo-controlled double-blind studies assessing efficacy of Biohit's Acetium products in entirely new indications are expected to be completed in 2015 Source text for Eikon: Further company coverage: ($1 = 0.8807 euros) (Gdynia Newsroom)
