BRIEF-ZYNP to pay FY 2016 annual div on May 15
* Says it will pay cash dividend of 1 yuan per 10 shares (before tax) to shareholders of record on May 12, for FY 2016
Feb 26 Starbreeze AB :
* Q2 revenue 47.7 million Swedish crowns ($5.75 million) versus 40.1 million crowns year ago
* Q2 EBITDA 24.8 million crowns versus 29.1 million crowns year ago Source text for Eikon: Further company coverage: ($1 = 8.3064 Swedish crowns) (Gdynia Newsroom)
* Says board elects Wang Dongxiao as chairman, Zhang Xingming, Li Fuzhong as vice chairmen