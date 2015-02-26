Feb 26 Tallink Grupp AS :

* Q4 2014 revenue of 224.1 million euros ($254.38 million) versus 224 million euros year ago

* Q4 2014 EBITDA of 41.1 million euros versus 29.8 million euros year ago

* Q4 2014 profit for the period of 8.38 million euros versus 7.5 million euros year ago

* Says will propose dividend distribution of 0.02 euros per share, i.e. 13.4 million euros in aggregate

* Expects improvement in results for 2015 financial year