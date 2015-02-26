BRIEF-ZYNP to pay FY 2016 annual div on May 15
* Says it will pay cash dividend of 1 yuan per 10 shares (before tax) to shareholders of record on May 12, for FY 2016
Feb 26 Tallink Grupp AS :
* Q4 2014 revenue of 224.1 million euros ($254.38 million) versus 224 million euros year ago
* Q4 2014 EBITDA of 41.1 million euros versus 29.8 million euros year ago
* Q4 2014 profit for the period of 8.38 million euros versus 7.5 million euros year ago
* Says will propose dividend distribution of 0.02 euros per share, i.e. 13.4 million euros in aggregate
* Expects improvement in results for 2015 financial year
* Says board elects Wang Dongxiao as chairman, Zhang Xingming, Li Fuzhong as vice chairmen