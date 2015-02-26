Feb 26 Aktia Bank Plc :

* Has entered into agreement to divest further 24 percent of its holdings in Folksam Non-Life Insurance Ltd to Folksam General

* Its ownership in Folksam Non-Life Insurance decreases to 10 percent

* Its ownership in Folksam Non-Life Insurance decreases to 10 percent

* Estimated total effect of transaction on Bank Group's equity is negative, amounting to loss of 2.7 million euros ($3.10 million)