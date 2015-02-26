BRIEF-Dena Bank raises CET1 capital worth up to 18 bln rupees
* Says has approved raising CET1 capital upto an amount of 18.00 billion rupees in one or more tranches Source text for Eikon: Further company coverage:
Feb 26 Aktia Bank Plc :
* Has entered into agreement to divest further 24 percent of its holdings in Folksam Non-Life Insurance Ltd to Folksam General
* Its ownership in Folksam Non-Life Insurance decreases to 10 percent
* Estimated total effect of transaction on Bank Group's equity is negative, amounting to loss of 2.7 million euros ($3.10 million) Source text for Eikon: Further company coverage: ($1 = 0.8806 euros) (Gdynia Newsroom)
* Says to consider issue of 750 million equity shares during financial year 2017-18 in one or more tranches Source text for Eikon: Further company coverage: