* Says to propose absorption of Zeltia by its unit PharmaMar

* To propose exchange of shares for Zeltia's shareholders in proportion of one PharmaMar share for one Zeltia share

* Says to create merger plan and propose it to the general meeting in May

* Says reverse merger to result in PharmaMar being listed on the same stock exchanges as Zeltia