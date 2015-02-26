Feb 26 Bayer Ag

* Bayer news release: not intended for u.s. And uk media - bayer receives eu approval for eylea for the treatment of retinal vein occlusion

* Says indication includes macular edema following branch retinal vein occlusion (brvo) in addition to the previously-approved indication of macular edema secondary to central retinal vein occlusion in adults (CRVO) Further company coverage: